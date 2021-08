SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two high school students in Caddo Parish have been charged after deputies say they made threatening messages that "alluded to gun violence" on social media.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old boy who attends Woodlawn Leadership Academy was arrested Tuesday morning after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram placing a gun in a backpack and then another photo of himself walking onto campus with the backpack.