SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many residents throughout the area will be celebrating New Year's Eve with fireworks at home. Here is a look at some of the local guidelines for purchasing and discharging fireworks at home.

Residents are permitted to purchase and discharge fireworks from December 15 through January 1 between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. On New Year's Eve, fireworks may be purchased and discharged until 1 a.m. on January 1.