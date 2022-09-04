Current Futurecast

The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.

Current Pinpoint Doppler Radar

7 Day Forecast

In fact, by late Monday, the disturbance will retreat northward into the Ouachita Mountains of eastern OK and western AR. Abundant moisture will then begin to stream into the Arklatex with rain and storms developing through Labor Day and lasting off and on through the rest of the week into the weekend.

Excessive Rainfall Today & Tonight

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

While severe weather is not expected, there may be some heavy downpours. This will be monitored closely. Another result of the rainy weather will be morning low temperatures either side of 70° and afternoon highs falling into the low to mid 80s by mid week.