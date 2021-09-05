Labor Day kicks off a long stretch of hot and dry days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday afternoon, we are seeing scattered showers and storms bubbling up across the region. A slow-moving cold front will continue to produce thunderstorms for the rest of the evening. Behind the cold front, nighttime temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s. The middle and upper 60s are likely along Interstate 30. It is going to feel nice for Labor Day. If you have any Labor Day plans, the forecast is looking good despite a few storms for the southern edge of the ArkLaTex.

Lows for Monday morning

In the tropics, we are following a tropical wave near the Yucatan Peninsula. An upper trough will help draw this low pressure to the north. Today’s cold front will keep Invest 91-L to the east of the region. Regardless of whether the feature develops or not, we are expecting some heavy rain along the Northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida. Hurricane Larry looks very strong in the middle Atlantic as it may impact Bermuda next week!

Highs for Monday

Following the cold front, the weather pattern turns hot and dry for the ArkLaTex. Highs will not change from the lower and middle 90s. Lows in the middle and upper 60s. By next weekend, the nighttime lows will begin to increase into the lower 70s.

The next seven days