Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Lake Levels and Forecasts

Click here to see the latest RIVER levels and forecasts.

Caddo Lake

Lake level and forecasts at Caddo Lake as provided by the National Weather Service

Lake Bistineau

Lake level and forecasts at Lake Bistineau as provided by the National Weather Service

Toledo Bend

Lake level at Toledo Bend Lake as provided by the National Weather Service

Lake Claiborne

Lake level and forecasts at Lake Claiborne as provided by the National Weather Service

Cross Lake

Latest stage of Cross Lake provided by the USGS

Wright Patman Lake

Latest stage of Wright Patman Lake provided by the USGS

Lake o’ the Pines

Latest stage of Lake o’ the Pines provided by the USGS

Lake Bob Sandlin near Mt. Pleasant, TX

Cypress Lake near Benton, LA

Latest stage of Cypress Lake near Benton, LA provided by the USGS

Wallace Lake south Shreveport

Latest stage of Wallace Lake south of Shreveport, LA provided by the USGS

De Queen Lake

Gillham Lake

Dierks Lake

Millwood Lake near Ashdown, AR

Broken Bow Lake near Broken Bow, OK

Lake Greeson near Daisy, AR

Lake DeGray near Arkadelphia, AR

Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs, AR

Lake Catherine near Hot Springs, AR

Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs, AR

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

Nativo