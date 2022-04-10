FutureCast

Another day and lots more wind! High pressure to our east and a low-pressure system to our west is giving us moisture multiplied by two! In other words, our atmosphere is soggy! Monday will find an uptick and strong to severe storms, especially along and north of Interstate 20 and more likely along and north of Interstate 30.

A cold front will linger along with the aforementioned low leading to afternoon and maybe even overnight storms in the northern parts of the Arklatex.

Severe Storms Risks for Monday through Wednesday

The front will move as slow as molasses to the east. It will likely stall overnight into Tuesday with a series of disturbances moving eastward across the area and north of I 20. Most of these storms could be effective hail producers. We may have a brief break early Tuesday before redevelopment late Tuesday. A rather potent disturbance will plow into the ArkLaTex followed by an upper-level system and cold front. With instability and more moisture than anyone could imagine, a severe weather event may unfold with all modes of severe weather possible. This activity could last into Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

However, the cold front will come through and sweep everything to our east. Much cooler temperatures will follow with morning lows dropping 20° from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. If the cold front stalls near the Gulf Coast and moves back north as a warm front Friday, more severe weather may develop later Friday into Saturday. Stay weather aware and turn to your NBC 6 Weather Authority Team for the latest information.