Laura expected to be a major hurricane at landfall, to bring impacts to the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remnants of Tropical Depression Marco could bring a few scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, the more significant weather will occur late Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Laura moves into the region.

Marco has completely fizzled out, and is now a post tropical cyclone along the Louisiana coast. The remanants of this storm will bring increasing clouds by noon, and a scattered showers and isolated storms across east Texas and northwest Louisiana this afternoon through tonight. No severe weather is expected. You feel a noticeable increase in humidity today as tropical air moves into the region, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Hurricane Laura:

Hurricane Laura is now moving into the warm open water in the Gulf Of Mexico and will rapidly organize and gain strength in the next 24 hours.

7 a.m. Hurricane Laura NHC update

The forecast update isn’t good news. Laura is now expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Laura will then move into the ArkLaTex, possibly maintaining it’s hurricane strength through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning, and then weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

NHC forecast track of Hurricane Laura over ArkLaTex Thursday

For the ArkLaTex, the weather will deteriorate rapidly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The most significant impacts occur along and east of the center of circulation (eye-wall). This puts Louisiana and Arkansas in the corridor that will receive the worst weather. Tropical Storm Force wind gusts between 45-70 miles per hour will be felt across much of the region, with some hurricane-force gusts (over 75 miles per hour) possible in northwest Louisiana during the morning hours. These tropical systems also spin up tornadoes, which will be possible north and east of the eye in Louisiana and Arkansas. A track shift to the west would put more of the ArkLaTex in an area favorable for severe weather.

Wind gusts will be high enough to do damage to trees and power lines, which can impact homes and businesses if they fall. Prepare for power outages across the ArkLaTex, and because of the high wind power crews may not be able to restore outages until the storm has exited. Stock up on batteries, water, and supplies to keep you comfortable for several days.

Hurricane Laura potential impacts

Heavy rain can also be expected, which will lead to flash flooding in spots. Accumulations are expected to be in the 3 to 6 inch range across much of the region, with isolated amounts over 6 inches possible.

Forecast rainfall through early next week

Once Laura has exited, tropical air will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms going Friday through the upcoming weekend.

