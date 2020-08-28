Laura moves out and Summer heat moves in, a Heat Advisory in effect Friday and Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Laura brought a lot of tropical air into the region which will bring high humidity today, so we have a Heat Advisory in effect Friday and Saturday.

While the heavy rain and wind continue to move away from us, the lingering effects of Laura will bring a few scattered showers and storms at times today. We are seeing some scattered thunderstorm activity this morning mainly along and south of I-20 through east Texas and Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

We will likely see a large break from rain through much of the morning and afternoon, but as we heat up an additional round of showers and storms looks likely to occur at some point today. The forecast models are showing the highest potential for any rainfall to remain across east Texas and Louisiana during the afternoon and evening.

The biggest issue today will be the heat and humidity. As of writing this, we still have nearly 90,000 Swepco customers without power. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid-90s, but the high humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures over 105 degrees. Check on your neighbors today. If you are outside cleaning up debris from your yard, try to get it done early in the day. If you are outside this afternoon take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, stay hydrated, and wear loose and light clothing.

Friday forecast highs (heat index values will be near 105-109 degrees)

Saturday will feel even hotter, with high temperatures headed into the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies with little chance of seeing any rain. We will likely see the Heat Advisory get extended through Sunday.

Next week we may get a better push from the sea-breeze early in the week so there will be a slightly higher chance for rain Monday. An area of lower pressure will bring an increasing chance of showers and storms next Wednesday and Thursday. This should help to ease the heat a little by the middle of the week.

National Hurricane Center monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic

It’s worth noting that the National Hurricane Center is watching 2 areas in the Atlantic for potential development down the road. We will keep you updated!

