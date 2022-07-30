SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms will continue to bring pockets of rain to the ArkLaTex through Saturday evening with a drying trend to begin playing out Sunday. While temperatures will be hot next week, we’ll stay below 100 degrees in most areas as we reach the first week of August.

So far the storms we have seen Saturday haven’t produced any severe weather, but if you have outdoor plans between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. there will be storms capable of brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The rain will taper off as temperatures cool after sunset leaving most areas dry after 9 p.m.

Pinpoint Doppler

Sunday to be slightly drier and warmer: We will have a few leftover clouds Sunday morning bringing partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s at sunrise. The morning will be dry and humid with temperatures warming into the low 90s by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The driver for recent thunderstorms has been a weak cold front in the northern ArkLaTex. This front continues to lose steam and we won’t have the same energy or ‘oomph’ in the atmosphere to trigger these storms Sunday. However, there should be just enough juice to trigger a few spotty or isolated storms Sunday afternoon. The chance for this will be highest in the northern ArkLaTex where the lingering frontal boundary will be located Sunday.

Futurecast updated every hour

The first week of August will be a hot one: All signs point to a hot and mostly dry start to the month of August. High pressure will slowly return Monday and that will end the chance for rainfall in most areas. Our best hope for a few cooling rain showers will be south of I-20 where we may get a push from the sea breeze each afternoon.

High pressure will build throughout the week keeping our highs in the mid to upper 90s, and we may see heat advisories for at least a few days.

The high may move north late in the week allowing a better push from the sea breeze late in the week which is why I have boosted our chance for storms somewhat Thursday and Friday.