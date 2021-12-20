Light rain and cold weather today, warm Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain showers are moving up from the Texas/Louisiana coastline and into the ArkLaTex this morning, and with temperatures near or slightly above freezing we may see a window for a sleet/rain mix through 8 or 9 a.m.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s, and if you’re not seeing rain or sleet you will have a lot of cloud cover which will keep our temperatures cool throughout the day. The biggest push of rain will occur this morning, but a few scattered showers may also develop through the afternoon and evening before we dry out tonight. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.

As cold as it was Sunday, it will be even colder today with highs in the mid-40s, with a light north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. if you’re spending any time outside today make sure you have a jacket, and an umbrella isn’t a bad idea also.

Skies will slowly clear overnight with lows in the 30s, we may see a brief freeze along and north of I-20 early Tuesday morning.

Monday night into Tuesday morning low temperatures

It will stay cool tomorrow with highs in the 50s, but then a big warm-up will follow for the remainder of the week. High pressure will build in behind today’s rain and that will eventually push our high temperatures into the 60s Wednesday, and a run of days in the 70s Thursday through Sunday.

Christmas Day forecast

You can expect a warm Christmas Day. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with Christmas Day highs in the mid-70s. The warm and dry weather will continue through at least Sunday, it appears rain will move back into the ArkLaTex early next week.