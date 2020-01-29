Light rain and drizzle possible Wednesday morning.. warmer pattern returns this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a cool and cloudy January day, with clouds lingering through the end of the week ahead of what will be a spectacular weekend.

An upper-level low is now directly overhead, and it’s pulling in a few light rain showers north of I-20. There is a lot of sites reporting light mist and drizzle across the region, and that will remain a possibility through the morning hours.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Even after the rain/drizzle comes to an end we will likely stay overcast throughout the day and into tonight.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side as we’ll be in the 40s this morning, with highs in the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Wednesday hourly forecast

The mostly cloudy to overcast pattern continues tonight and tomorrow with little chance for any rain during this time period.

Our next upper-level disturbance will drift through Thursday night into Friday. It may trigger a few light rain showers or drizzle with accumulations expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

A gorgeous weekend is expected with sunshine Saturday and highs near 60 degrees. It will partly cloudy Sunday with a high near 70.

Our next cold front looks to impact the region Monday into Tuesday. This front will bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms and the ingredients may be in place to see a few strong/severe storms. Nothing is set in stone yet, but be sure to check for updates for the remainder of the week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 55° 43°

Thursday

54° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 54° 43°

Friday

55° / 39°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 55° 39°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 62° 41°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 73° 53°

Monday

68° / 59°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 68° 59°

Tuesday

68° / 40°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 68° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories