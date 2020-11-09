Light rain and warm temperatures to begin the week, cold front on the way tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend weather pattern will continue into Monday as we will be unseasonably warm, with the chance of lightly scattered rain throughout the day.

We are seeing some light rain move south to north across much of the region this morning. These will be short-lived showers on and off today that bring light accumulations. Good idea to leave an umbrella by the door and take it with you if you’re heading outside and worried about running into rain.

1-hour radar loop

You would think with rain and clouds around in November we’d be in for some cool weather, but that’s not the case today. Early morning temperatures will be quite mild, in the mid to upper 60s. We will see lots of clouds today, but a little sun and a south breeze should help warm us into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’re running a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

As for the rain, it won’t be an all-day washout scenario, but we may see the occasional passing shower this morning, with the chance of rain tapering a bit this afternoon. We may see a little sunshine squeeze through here and there but clouds look to rule much of the day. Any rain accumulations will be light.

Our next cold front will move in Tuesday, but it’s not going to do anything dramatic with the weather pattern. We will likely see the chance of light rain and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday with highs in the 70s. The biggest impact of this front will be to bring some cool mornings back to the ArkLaTex as we’ll likely have overnight lows in the 50s through the middle of the week. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-70s Wednesday (Veteran’s Day) and Thursday.

It looks like another front will approach the ArkLaTex Friday into Saturday. As of now, this doesn’t look like this front will have much of an impact on our weather as we may see a slight chance of rain return with highs staying in the 70s over the weekend.

National Hurricane Center Eta forecast

You may also hear a lot about Tropical Storm/Hurricane Eta this week. Eta will be in the eastern Gulf off the Florida coastline for much of the week. Our cold front will likely steer this away from the ArkLaTex and towards landfall in north Florida closer to the weekend.

