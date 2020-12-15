                                     
Light rain continues into tonight with a few flakes of snow possible, the workweek ends with a warming trend

Weather

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday night with a little bit of light snow possible north of Interstate 30.  Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly day.  Sunshine and a warming trend begin Thursday leading up to more rain early this weekend.

Tuesday was a cloudy and rather cold day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the low to middle 30s and have struggled to climb into the upper 30s to low 40s.  Scattered showers have developed over most of the area.  This activity will continue through much of the night tonight.  As the main upper-level disturbance bringing the rain moves to the north of our area tonight, we will see a chance for a brief chance to some light snow for the northern edge of the area basically near and north of Interstate 30s.  We likely will not see any snowfall accumulation.  Tuesday night will also be another cold night with lows ranging from the low 30s north to the middle 30s south.

The precipitation will likely end late Tuesday night leading to a mostly cloudy and chilly Wednesday.  Thanks to the clouds and a breezy northwesterly wind, daytime highs will stay below normal in the low to middle 40s. 

The clouds will finally depart Wednesday night setting up the coldest night of the week.  Overnight lows Wednesday night will dip into the mid to upper 20s.  A warming trend will begin Thursday thanks to lots of sunshine.  Look for daytime highs to return to the low to middle 50s.  That sunshine will stick around for most of Friday with highs Friday afternoon in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another weak disturbance will bring a threat of rain Friday night into Saturday.  Models are in good agreement that we likely won’t see much rain from this system.  Rain totals from our current system and the Saturday system will probably be less than ½” for all of the area.  Despite the clouds and rain potential Saturday, temperatures will stay slightly above normal with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunshine will then return Sunday and will stick around through next Tuesday.  The warming trend will resume with highs warming to the low to middle 60s.  Overnight lows will remain in the 30s.  It still appears that a third disturbance could bring some light rain by next Wednesday.  This rain will end next Wednesday night or Christmas Eve morning.  Sunshine should return for Christmas Day with cooler temperatures returning.  Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

