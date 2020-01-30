Light rain possible Thursday night into Friday morning..cool Friday gives way to nice weekend warm-up

Live Now
A little light rain possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend. Rain to return Monday with a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.

Thursday was yet another cloudy and cool day with areas of drizzle. We’ll see one final disturbance move to the south of the ArkLaTex tonight and Friday. This will keep the clouds over our area and could produce a few areas of light rain Thursday night into Friday morning. We will likely see lots of clouds Friday, but a few breaks in the clouds could develop over the northwest half of the area Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will not change much. We’ll again see lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect daytime highs in the low to middle 50s.

Upper-level high pressure will build over our area by the end of the weekend. This will result in lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Look for highs Saturday in the upper 50s to low 60s. The big warm-up happens Sunday when highs soar into the lower 70s for most of the area. Lows this weekend will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

As the upper ridge slides east, the upper flow will once again become more southwesterly. This will bring back the clouds Sunday night and give us a chance for some showers Monday. Another cold front will enter the area Tuesday and will likely produce some showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, there is not enough model agreement to indicate a decent shot at severe storms but there will be some risk for strong to severe storms especially over the southeast half of the area. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will stay above normal with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cooler air will return to our area for the middle of the workweek. I do expect to see some lingering showers behind the front Wednesday and possibly Thursday. We should see some sunshine return by next Friday and will stick around into next week. Next weekend could end with more rain. That could be the beginning of a rather extended period of soggy weather for the ArkLaTex for the middle of February. I will post another article Thursday evening at 8:30 pm that will include a live update on the warmer weekend, next week’s storms and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 49° 43°

Friday

56° / 39°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 56° 39°

Saturday

59° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 59° 40°

Sunday

71° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 71° 50°

Monday

70° / 62°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 70° 62°

Tuesday

71° / 46°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 71° 46°

Wednesday

52° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 52° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
47°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

