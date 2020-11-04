Little change to comfortable weather pattern through the weekend, a slight chance of rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Don’t expect too many changes to the weather today, which is good news for most of us as we will enjoy crisp Fall mornings and comfortable afternoons through the weekend.

Temperatures today will wind up in the low to mid-40s at sunrise, so grab a jacket if you are outside before 10 a.m. Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning to near 70 degrees by noon, with highs in the mid-70s later today in all areas (same as yesterday). Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High pressure is keeping the weather pattern dry and we will enjoy mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. We may see a few clouds roll in late this afternoon making it partly cloudy at times, but these clouds are just decoration and won’t bring any rain.

The only change to our daily weather in the upcoming days will be a slight upward trend in morning temperatures through the weekend. It will still be cool each morning, but not as cold by the time we reach the weekend. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid and upper 70s each day through Sunday.

All of the forecast models are in decent agreement that our next cold front will arrive in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe next week. Due to the dry air ahead of this front, it’s not looking like it will bring much rain, but it should drop highs from the 70s/80s early next week back into the 60s/70s midweek.

NHC Tropical Storm Eta current and forecast track

Tropical Storm Eta will dissipate into a remnant low in the upcoming days as it moves over central American and Mexico. It is expected to re-emerge in the Caribbean later this week and strengthen into a Tropical Storm again as it approaches the Gulf early next week. It is possible it could move towards the northern Gulf, the timing of our cold front will have a lot to say in where this storm goes. Keep checking back for updates!

