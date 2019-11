Live storm update 8:30 am Saturday

A strong cold front has produced a line of strong storms that is currently moving into the ArkLaTex. This line is expected to increase in strength as it moves through our area. Damaging wind and a tornado or two will be possible.

Live feed from the Wray Ford Thunder Truck:

Follow the progress of the Wray Ford Thunder Truck for a live view of storms moving through the ArkLaTex.