Live Tropical Update: Laura continues to strengthen; moves across the ArkLaTex Thursday with strong wind, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes

7 pm Tuesday NHC Update: The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows that Laura continues to slowly strengthen. Maximum sustained winds are up to 85 mph. Laura is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall Tuesday night with sustained winds of 115 mph.

The storm will move across the middle of the ArkLaTex Thursday moving to near Shreveport by early afternoon and Texarkana by late afternoon. Its impacts could be similar to those that we experienced with Hurricane Rita in 2005. Below is a sample of what our area experienced 15 years ago with Rita.