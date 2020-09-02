Live Tuesday evening update: Storms now in Texas will bring potentially heavy rain to the NW half of the area

It looks like the rainy weather pattern will continue for mainly the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through at least Wednesday for the NW half of the area. I’m watching a cluster of storms moving across Texas that will move into the Flash Flood Watch area tonight.

8:30 pm Tuesday live weather update:

It still looks like a front will move through the area Friday and bring some humidity relief for the weekend. Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook still shows a nice cool down for the end of next week, but not as cool as it was looking last night. We still have lots to talk about in the tropics but nothing that will impact the ArkLaTex in the near future.

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

