Live update: A chilly rain returns Wednesday; drier & warmer weather next week

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

We had a huge warm-up around the ArkLaTex today. After lows this morning in the low to middle 20s, daytime highs soared into the upper 50s to lower 60s. In Shreveport, the low this morning was 25. The high this afternoon was 63. Changes are on the way Wednesday as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. Look for clouds to increase tonight and rain to increase tomorrow. The rain will likely continue off and on through all of Wednesday and much of Wednesday night.

The upper-level disturbance causing tomorrow’s rain will not move past our area until Friday. While the rain will end Wednesday night, the clouds associated with this system could linger into much of Friday. Consequently, we will stay rather chilly for the rest of the workweek.

Sunshine will return Saturday and will likely hang around through most of next week. We will also see a warming trend next week as highs will eventually return to the mid-60s. Overnight lows will slowly warm into the 40s. Our next chance for rain still looks like it will hold off until next weekend. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.