Live update: A cloudy and chilly Saturday gives way to the beginning of a warming trend Sunday

Live weather update Friday 8:30 pm:

The cloudy and chilly conditions that we experienced today to begin the new year will continue into the weekend.  Another disturbance will move across the middle of the country and should keep us cloudy and chilly for one more day.  Fortunately, it appears that we won’t see any rain.  Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the low to middle 30s.  We should see daytime highs remain below normal in the mid to upper 40s.

The clouds will begin to move out late Saturday afternoon from west to east.  With a clear sky Saturday night, temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s for overnight lows Saturday night.  Despite the cold start, Sunday will be much warmer with above normal temperatures.  Expect highs to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

That warming trend and sunny weather will continue Monday and Tuesday.  Lows will gradually return to the middle 30s.  Daytime highs during this period will warm to the low to middle 60s.  The warming trend will end Wednesday as another disturbance moves over the area.  We will likely see some showers with thunder possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.  As of right now, rainfall totals look to stay below one inch and severe weather is looking unlikely.

A cooler weather pattern will settle into to close next week.  We will likely be dry from Thursday through Saturday.  Another disturbance could squeeze out some rain by the end of next weekend.  The timing of this system is still somewhat in question as yesterday, models indicated this system would move over us Friday.  Highs will ease back into the low to middle 50s by next weekend.  Overnight lows will return to the 30s.  The chilly temperatures should stick around into the middle of January. See the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren

