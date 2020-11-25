Live update: A line of strong to severe storms headed for the ArkLaTex; heavy rain for part of the area later in the week

Live weather update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

A cold front continues to make steady progress towards the ArkLaTex this evening. As of this writing, there are numerous severe thunderstorm warnings near Dallas. That line will move through our area during the night tonight. Chances are that we will see some weakening but a few isolated severe cells within the line will be possible overnight. If we have any severe weather issues, they should be isolated as the Storm Prediction Center indicates that tonight’s severe weather risk for our area is marginal. This line should be through our area by sunrise as sunshine quickly returns Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be pleasant with lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures. A second disturbance will bring a chance for widespread on and off rain that should begin Thursday night and continue through the weekend. I don’t expect any severe weather for our area as models have shifted the path of this disturbance a bit to the south. We will have a chance to see several inches of rain during this period. Rainfall totals will likey be highest for the southern half of the area.

Colder and drier air will then invade our area early next week. It is quite possible that much of the area could see freezing temperatures for the first time this season Monday night. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for an extended period of time. Highs for all of next week will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. Our next chance for rain will likely return Wednesday and Thursday of next week.