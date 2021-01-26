Live update: A little rain possible around sunrise Wednesday as cooler air moves in

Live weather update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex. We had a pretty good variation in temperatures with highs ranging from the 60s north to low to middle 70s south.

Another fast-moving disturbance will bring a quick shot of rain to the northern edge of the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This rain will probably be confined to areas near and north of Interstate 30. Clouds Wednesday morning will give way to plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler thanks to a gusty north to northwesterly wind. Morning lows will range from the mid to upper 30s NW to the middle 40s SE. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s north to the low to middle 60s south.

The sunshine will likely stick around through Friday. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week for much of the area. Lows will be in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will likely be in the 50s for all of the ArkLaTex. We will then see warmer temperatures Friday with the sunshine warming us into the low to middle 60s.

Another disturbance will arrive in the ArkLaTex Just in time for the weekend. Clouds will increase Friday night with a slight chance for rain. Rain will become more widespread Saturday and end Saturday night. The best upper-level support with this system will once again be to the north of our area. Consequently, we will likely not hear much thunder, and rainfall totals should be rather light at less than ½” for most of the area.

Sunshine will return Sunday with slightly above normal temperatures. That sunshine will likely last until another disturbance brings a chance for heavier rain by Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday of next week. We will then settle into a cool weather pattern by next weekend. We will have to keep an eye on next Friday for the chance of some wintry weather. See the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below:

–Todd Warren