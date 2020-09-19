Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

BETA: FORECAST & IMPACTS

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

BETA: FORECAST & IMPACTS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Live update: A nice weekend will give way to possible rain from Tropical Storm Beta

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today was a pretty nice day around the ArkLaTex. You may have noticed a bit of haze in the air. Some of the smoke from the western wildfires has finally made it into our area. Models show this smoke dissipating some this weekend.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We will see a nice weekend around our area with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and below normal temperatures. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make a couple of turns in the coming days. This erradic path could make for some tricky forecasting. Right now, it appears that the center will pass to the south of our area next week. That is where the heaviest rain will fall. We will see some well below normal temperatures because of Beta’s clouds and rain.

The longer range weather picture is looking drier and warmer. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss