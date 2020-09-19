Live update: A nice weekend will give way to possible rain from Tropical Storm Beta

Today was a pretty nice day around the ArkLaTex. You may have noticed a bit of haze in the air. Some of the smoke from the western wildfires has finally made it into our area. Models show this smoke dissipating some this weekend.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

We will see a nice weekend around our area with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and below normal temperatures. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make a couple of turns in the coming days. This erradic path could make for some tricky forecasting. Right now, it appears that the center will pass to the south of our area next week. That is where the heaviest rain will fall. We will see some well below normal temperatures because of Beta’s clouds and rain.

The longer range weather picture is looking drier and warmer. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play