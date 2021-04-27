Live update: A very warm Wednesday leads to a very wet Thursday

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s this morning. We have seen readings return to the low to middle 80s this afternoon. Most of the area has been dry. Most of the rain through Wednesday will stay well to our northwest. It is possible that we could see enough sunshine Wednesday afternoon to allow temperatures over the southeast half of the area to soar into the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows lots of clouds tonight and Wednesday with the best chance for the scattered shower over the northwest half of the area. As the main upper-level disturbance begins to approach from the west, we will see the showers and thunderstorms begin to spread more towards the southeast. Look for the rain to increase over the NW half of the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rain will then shift to the southeast Thursday and Thursday night before ending Friday morning.

Models show that the higher rainfall totals will be over the northwest half of the area where one to two inches look promising. The southeast half of the area will likely see totals of ½” to 1”. Despite all of the rain, the threat of severe weather is looking rather low at this time.

We will dry out just in time for the weekend. Most models do show plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will dip back into the 50s. We will have to keep an eye on Sunday. It is possible that the upper low mentioned earlier will stall to our SW Friday and then move over the ArkLaTex Sunday. If this happens, then some rain will be possible.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

After that, we will likely have to wait until the middle of next week to see another shot at rain. It still appears that we will see above-normal temperatures all of next week. Highs will mainly be in the low to middle 80s. Lows will mainly be in the low to middle 60s.

–Todd Warren

