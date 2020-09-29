Live update: Below normal temperatures to continue for at least the next week with little rain

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Monday and will stick around for pretty much the entire week ahead. Temperatures will likely stay below normal with lows mainly in the 50s and highs in the 70s and 80s.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Tuesday will be a near perfect day. Expect plenty of sunshine and a cooler start. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will settle into the low to middle 70s. We will see a quick warm up on Wednesday and Thursday but highs will stay below normal lin the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our next chance for rain will be a small one. A weak impulse will move across the middle of the country Sunday. This has the potential of producing a few scattered showers over mainly the northern half of the area.

The longer range weather picture continues to look rather dry as you can see below. However, we will see a slight warm up. Daytime highs will return to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will climb above normal in the low to middle 60s.