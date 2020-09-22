Live update: Beta’s rain continues over much of the ArkLaTex and could stick around for a few more days

Tropical Storm Beta continues to inch its way towards the central Texas coast. Expect landfall to occur during the night tonight with little if any change in strength during the night. We continue to see a large area of light to moderate rain move across the northeast half of the area Monday evening. Radar shows that parts of the area have already received more than an inch of rain.

Beta will likely take a sharp turn towards the northeast Tuesday and will move parallel to the coast. It will then begin to accelerate Wednesday and Thursday. It will likely move over Mississippi Friday. This expected motion will mean that we should expect periods of rain to continue through Wednesday night. Once the system moves into central Louisiana Thursday, rain should become less widespread.

8:30 pm Monday live udpate:

The latest model runs show that we sould still expect to see an additional two to four inches of rain in the coming days with the heaviest over the northeast third of the area northeast of Shreveport. We should start to see more sunshine Friday and more normal temperatures by the weekend. There are currently no Flash Flood Watches in effect for our area. Any flash flooding over the next few days is expected to be rather isolated in nature.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook below shows that we could settle into a cooler and drier weather pattern as we head into the first week of October.

