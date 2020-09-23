Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

BETA: FORECAST & IMPACTS

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

BETA: FORECAST & IMPACTS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Live update: Beta’s rain continues with the heaviest rain focus shifting southeast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Rain from tropical depression Beta continues over most of the ArkLaTex this evening. The focus for heavy rain will gradually shift to the southeast during the night tonight. Heavy rain will once again be likely over the southeastern corner of the area Wednesday. The rain will likely be more scattered over the northwest half of the area. Once the remnants of Beta move into Northeast Louisiana, we will begin to see the rain diminish tomorrow night from west to east. Futurecast shows that the rain will be heaviest over the southeast half of the area  where  2 to as much as as much as 4 in will be possible. 

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Once Beta clear is our area, we will see a quick warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs tomorrow we’ll likely stay in the 60s and 70s. We should warm up into the low to middle 80s by the weekend.  We will also begin an extended period of dry weather.   Once the rain ends Thursday morning, we could stay totally drive through all of next week.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

In the longer-range weather picture, it appears as if we will see another cold front move through the area sometime during the middle of next week. Temperatures will fall to below normal levels behind this front to close next week. You can see the details on how cool we will get in tonight’s two-week weather outlook below.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss