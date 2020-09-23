Live update: Beta’s rain continues with the heaviest rain focus shifting southeast

Rain from tropical depression Beta continues over most of the ArkLaTex this evening. The focus for heavy rain will gradually shift to the southeast during the night tonight. Heavy rain will once again be likely over the southeastern corner of the area Wednesday. The rain will likely be more scattered over the northwest half of the area. Once the remnants of Beta move into Northeast Louisiana, we will begin to see the rain diminish tomorrow night from west to east. Futurecast shows that the rain will be heaviest over the southeast half of the area where 2 to as much as as much as 4 in will be possible.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Once Beta clear is our area, we will see a quick warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs tomorrow we’ll likely stay in the 60s and 70s. We should warm up into the low to middle 80s by the weekend. We will also begin an extended period of dry weather. Once the rain ends Thursday morning, we could stay totally drive through all of next week.

In the longer-range weather picture, it appears as if we will see another cold front move through the area sometime during the middle of next week. Temperatures will fall to below normal levels behind this front to close next week. You can see the details on how cool we will get in tonight’s two-week weather outlook below.

