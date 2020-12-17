                                     
Live update: Coldest night of the week on the way tonight, Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures

Live weather update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Tonight will likely be the coldest night in the next week and possibly two weeks. The clouds that we have seen today will finally depart allowing temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 20s.   Despite the cold start, Thursday’s sunshine will heat temperatures Thursday afternoon into the low to middle 50s.

The sunshine will stick around through Friday as our next disturbance approaches.  It will be cold once again Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.  Look for daytime highs to soar to the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Clouds will quickly return Friday night along with an increasing chance for rain.  The threat of rain will continue through Saturday and possibly into Saturday night.  As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals from this system will be less than ½”.

The weekend will end with the return of sunshine and the resumption of the warming trend.  Look for highs Sunday to once again be near 60 degrees.  We will likely see highs climb to the middle 60s for the first half of Christmas week.  Overnight lows during this period will be in the 30s.

Our next disturbance will quickly move across the area next Wednesday.  It appears that rainfall should be rather light with this system as well.  Much colder air will return to the area just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.  We will likely see dry weather through Christmas with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.  We should then see a moderation in temperature as we move into the last week of 2020.  You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren

