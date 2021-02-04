Live update: Cooler air invading the ArkLaTex, much colder air on the way late next week with winter precipitation possible

Live weather update Thursday 8:30 pm:

Thursday was a mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s and warmed into the upper 60s to middle 70s. Much cooler air will return to the area behind the front Thursday night and Friday. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the lower 30s north where there will be fewer clouds to the upper 30s to lower 40s south. Daytime highs Friday will mainly be in the middle 50s.

Futurecast indicates that we will see the clouds decrease over much of the area Thursday evening. Clouds will then increase late Thursday night over the southern half of the area. These clouds will gradually decrease Friday morning giving way to some Friday afternoon sunshine. Another weak upper-level disturbance will bring more clouds Friday night and Saturday. We could also see a few patches of light rain over the eastern half of the area. The weekend will end with more sunshine Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and the low to middle 60s Sunday.

Next week could be an interesting week of weather for our area. A strong cold front will move through the area late early Tuesday. We will eventually see some of the coldest air of the winter by the end of the week. Lows could dip into the low to middle 20s by next weekend. Daytime highs could settle into the upper 30s to lower 40s. With this cold air in place, an area of low pressure is forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico. This could create some precipitation for our area during the last half of the workweek. It is still too early to tell what kind of precipitation we could see and exactly how much. Freezing rain definitely will be possible and we all know it doesn’t take much to cause travel issues. As of right now, it appears that the biggest threat for winter precipitation will be Wednesday night into Thursday and possibly Thursday night. See the details on temperatures in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren

