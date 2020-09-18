Live update: Cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend; Tropical Depression 22 forms and will likely become Wilfred

Pretty much all of the rain has ended across the ArkLaTex this Thursday evening. We will now begin an extended period of dry weather that will last into next week. Expect cooler temperatures from now through the weekend. Much of the area will see lows this weekend in the 50s. Daytime highs this weekend will settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

How long this dry spell lasts will greatly depend on the eventual path of newly formed Tropical Depression 22. The depression will likely become Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday. As of right now, it appears as if it will move north and then make a turn towards the south Texas coast where it could stall. It will more than likely then begin to make a turn towards the north or northeast. Models are all over the place on possible paths next week. It is possible that we could see a few showers as soon as Monday.

Once TD 22 clears our region, we could see another batch of drier air move in to close the month of September. Will we see any more 90s anytime soon? You can see the answer in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below. I’ll also have details on how much rain we could see.

