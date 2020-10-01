Live update: Cooler temperatures on the way with some rain possible this weekend

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday will probably turn out to be the warmest day of the week as highs today climbed well into the 80s. Another shot of cooler air will begin to invade the area Thursday. Highs over the northern half of the area will likely be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see highs in the low 80s across the southern half of the area. Highs will then ease into the 70s areawide Friday and this weekend.

Another disturbance will bring another reinforcing shot of cooler air to begin next week. The upper-level support with this system will likely take a more southerly course so it will give us a chance for some scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Once this system clears, we will then settle into a dry weather pattern that will last through most of next week. It also appears that the train of cooler airmasses will stop leading to a warming trend that will send temperatures back into the 80s by the middle of next week.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook below shows that the warmth will likely stick around. We will also have very limited chances of rain. One thing that we will have to keep an eye on is a possible tropical depression that could form in the Gulf of Mexico. If it develops, it could make it into the Gulf of Mexico.