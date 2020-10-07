Live update: Delta approaching the Yucatan; will impact the ArkLaTex with rain and possible tropical storm wind gusts

Live weather udpate Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was another peaceful weather day around the ArkLaTex with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. After another dry and warmer day Wednesday, things will begin to go downhill Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as rain will be on the increase from Hurricane Delta.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has shifted to the west since yesterday. It now appears that there is a chance that we could see tropical storm force wind over the southeastern quarter of the area. It also looks like we could be looking at two to as much as four inches of rain over the southeastern half of the area. Delta will make landfall over south Louisiana late Friday and will move into Mississippi Saturday. Once it clears I-20 near the Mississippi river, we should start to see drier conditions from late Saturday through Monday. Below is a look at forecasts and possible impacts from Delta.

In the longer-range weather outlook, we will see another cold front move through the area by the middle of next week. This front will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. There is still some question as to just how fast this front will move through. We could be looking at several days of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect near or below normal temperatures to return behind this front as seen in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below: