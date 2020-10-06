Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Live Update: Delta becomes a hurricane expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex Friday

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

The National Hurricane Center indicates that Tropical Storm Delta has strengthened to become Hurricane Delta. The storm is expected to continue to rapidly strengthen during the next 24 to 36 hours and could quickly become a major hurricane by the time it nears the Yucatan Peninsula. By that time maximum sustained winds could reach 120 mph.

NHC’s latest forecast shows that Delta may weaken a little before making landfall over the south Louisiana coast Friday. Max winds are expected to be near 100 mph. The storm is expected to track to the northeast from there into Mississippi by Saturday afternoon. This track would bring some rain to our area Friday but is not expected to bring any significant impacts to the ArkLaTex.

Models indicate that we could see rainfall totals of one to over two inches over the eastern edge of the area. Most of the ArkLaTex will see rainfall totals of less than one inch.

Until Delta’s arrival, we will continue our dry weather pattern with a warming trend. Highs will return to the 80s Tuesday and likely stay there until Friday. The longer-range weather picture shows that we will likely stay rather dry but cooler air could return for much of the second half of tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below:

