DELTA: FORECAST & IMPACTS

DELTA: FORECAST & IMPACTS

Live update: Delta starting to move more north, will bring heavy rain and strong wind to the ArkLaTex Friday night into Saturday morning

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Live Hurricane Delta update:

Hurricane Delta continues to make steady progress towards the Southwest Louisiana coast. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Delta is now moving towards the NNW. This could be a sign that the expected turn towards the north and northeast has begun. Maximum sustained winds have remained steady so far this evening at 115 mph. Delta will make landfall late early Friday evening just SSE of Lake Charles. It will then likely turn to the northeast tracking through Central and Northeast Louisiana crossing I-20 east of Monroe. You can see in the continuously updated loop below that heavy rain of two to over five inches and winds gusts of 30 to over 50 mph can be expected over much of the area. The rain will be heaviest and the wind strongest closer to the center of Delta’s track over the southeast quarter of the area. A Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch are in effect for Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The worst conditions can be expected Friday night in the ArkLaTex. We should see conditions begin to improve Saturday morning as Delta begins to move into Mississippi. Warm and dry weather will then settle in starting Sunday.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

