Dorian struggling in dry air but still expected to strengthen this week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All eyes continue to be on Tropical Storm Dorian churning over the Lesser Antilles. Dorian is moving west-northwest into the Caribbean Sea at 13 mph with winds of 50 mph.

Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty and, based on the current forecast models, impacts to Florida are becoming more likely this weekend. However, what those impacts are and the magnitude are still unknown.

For now, the National Hurricane Center is urging residents in Florida to keep an eye on the storm and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings along with Hurricane Watches are posted for parts of the Caribbean.

Dorian is still anticipated to make a northward turn tonight and Wednesday to head toward the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The center of Dorian passed directly over the island of St. Lucia which disrupted the storm. Dry air is also keeping the storm from strengthening very much. From satellite, it appears that dry air is intruding into the storm on the southern side. This will keep the inner core disorganized.

Dorian is in fact surrounded on all sides by dry air. Dorian will also have to overcome stronger wind shear in the near time if strengthening is to occur.

On the other hand, water temperatures are plenty warm enough to fuel Dorian as it travels through the Caribbean and in the Bahamas.

The battle of dry air, wind shear, warm water temperatures and the potential interaction with land are leading to a lower than normal confidence in the forecast Friday through Sunday.

There haven’t been any significant updates with the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The track remains unchanged and still brings Dorian to the Florida peninsula Sunday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 95° 75°

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 71°

Thursday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Friday

92° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 69°

Saturday

93° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 72°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

94°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
94°

93°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
93°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
76°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss