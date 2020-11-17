Live update: Dry and pleasant weather continues until Sunday; plenty of rain on the way for Thanksgiving week

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

The workweek began with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures today. Look for the pleasant weather pattern to continue into the weekend with a warming trend. Highs could flirt with 80 once again by the end of the week. Lows will warm back to the mid to upper 50s.

We will see an end to the dry weather Sunday when the first in a series of disturbances will bring some rain. It is possible that three to four rain makers move through our area next week. It is quite possible that we could see more rain in our area next week than we have seen in the past few months combined. Here is one model’s depiction of rainfall potential through next Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below shows that in addition to the rain potential, we will also see cooler temperatures as highs retreat to the 50s and 60s. Lows will be a little above normal in the 40s and 50s.