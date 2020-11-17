Live update: Dry and pleasant weather continues until Sunday; plenty of rain on the way for Thanksgiving week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

The workweek began with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures today. Look for the pleasant weather pattern to continue into the weekend with a warming trend. Highs could flirt with 80 once again by the end of the week. Lows will warm back to the mid to upper 50s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We will see an end to the dry weather Sunday when the first in a series of disturbances will bring some rain. It is possible that three to four rain makers move through our area next week. It is quite possible that we could see more rain in our area next week than we have seen in the past few months combined. Here is one model’s depiction of rainfall potential through next Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below shows that in addition to the rain potential, we will also see cooler temperatures as highs retreat to the 50s and 60s. Lows will be a little above normal in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss