Live update: Expect some sunshine and chilly temperatures for the next few days ahead of some snow Sunday night

Live weather update Thursday 8:30 pm:

Thursday was a cloudy, windy, and chilly day. Thanks to the clouds and a breezy northwesterly wind, temperatures have remained fairly steady in the 40s. We will likely see the clouds gradually decrease Thursday night. This will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the low to middle 30s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday, but temperatures will likely stay well below normal. Look for daytime highs to range from the middle 40s north to the upper 40s to low 50s south.

The sunshine will likely stick around Saturday. The weekend will begin with some cold temperatures as lows Friday night will dip into the mid to upper 20s. With that cold start, daytime highs Saturday will struggle to flirt with 50 degrees.

Our next disturbance will approach the area Saturday night allowing clouds to return. Those clouds will likely begin to drop some rain Sunday with daytime highs in the low to middle 40s. Sunday night as temperatures drop through the 30s, we should see enough cold air above us to allow the rain to change to snow. It is looking more likely that we will see some snowfall accumulation. It still appears that the chance for accumulation will be highest over the southern half of the area south of Interstate 20. These areas could see an inch of snow with a few locations receiving up to two inches. Areas north of Interstate 20 will also see some snow but accumulations will likely be less than an inch. There is still a great deal of uncertainty with this disturbance so expect some changes. Based on new model information coming in this evening, I would think that when changes are made that the projections in the map below could actually go up some. See the video in my live update above.

Most of Monday is looking cloudy and dry as any leftover snow over the eastern half of the area should end quickly during the morning. Monday will be a cold day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine will return to the area Tuesday and will likely stick around into next weekend with a warming trend. The week will begin with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Lows should warm to the mid to upper 30s by next weekend. Daytime highs will likely return to the low 60s by the end of next week. Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the end of next weekend. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.