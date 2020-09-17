Live update: Finally, a taste of cooler weather for the weekend; watching the Gulf for yet another potential storm

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

All is quiet across the ArkLaTex this Wednesday evening. The very spotty showers have pretty much ended. We will see a better chance for the scattered thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. That slight chance for rain will be followed by a nice shot of cooler and drier air that will settle in just in time for the weekend. Much of the area could see lows in the 50s.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Thanks to the dry air that will hang around, we won’t see much rain once we get past Thursday. Temperatures next week will also remain fairly comfortable especially at night. I will let you know if this will last through the rest of September in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

One thing that could put an end to the dryness is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that it is likely that this will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the days ahead. Tune in for details on where this system could eventually go.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss