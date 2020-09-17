Live update: Finally, a taste of cooler weather for the weekend; watching the Gulf for yet another potential storm

All is quiet across the ArkLaTex this Wednesday evening. The very spotty showers have pretty much ended. We will see a better chance for the scattered thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. That slight chance for rain will be followed by a nice shot of cooler and drier air that will settle in just in time for the weekend. Much of the area could see lows in the 50s.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Thanks to the dry air that will hang around, we won’t see much rain once we get past Thursday. Temperatures next week will also remain fairly comfortable especially at night. I will let you know if this will last through the rest of September in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

One thing that could put an end to the dryness is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that it is likely that this will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the days ahead. Tune in for details on where this system could eventually go.

