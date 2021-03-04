Live update: Friday rain leads to sunny weekend

Live update Thursday 8:30 pm:

Thursday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. We experience lots of sunshine most of the day. Daytime highs soared into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will not be as warm as another disturbance will bring lots of clouds and some rain. Temperatures Friday morning will not be as cold as lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will likely be in the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see clouds rapidly increase Thursday evening. Scattered showers will then develop late Thursday night over the northern half of the area. Rain will increase in coverage during the day Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Severe weather is very unlikely. The rain will move out of the area Friday night and give way to plenty of sunshine this weekend. Expect lows this weekend to be in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs should be pretty close to normal in the mid to upper 60s.

Upper-level high pressure will slide over our area and early next week keeping us dry. It will also create a warming trend. Highs should return to the middle 60s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 50s.

A large upper-level trough will form over the western half of the country late in the week. This will cause a southwesterly upper-level flow that will bring more clouds starting Tuesday. We will see a chance for a little rain starting Wednesday. The good news is that it appears that rain chances will stay rather low and rainfall amounts will be rather light.

We will eventually see a cold front move through the area. The jury is still out on when that will occur. Right now it appears that it could be sometime next weekend or the following Monday. We will have to keep an eye on this system as it could bring our next chance for stronger thunderstorms and heavy rain. The second week of tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook is looking a bit cooler and off and on soggy.

–Todd Warren

