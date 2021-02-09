Live update: Get ready for some rain, some cold, and maybe some snow

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with a large variation in temperatures. High temperatures ranged from the middle 40s over the northwestern edge of the area to the lower 80s over the southeast.

We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Wednesday as the cold air will make little progress to the southeast until Thursday. Lows Wednesday morning will range from the upper 30s northwest to the low to middle 50s southeast.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see lots of clouds for the next several days. Look for mainly dry conditions Tuesday night. We will start to see some scattered showers develop during the day Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night but severe weather is not expected at this time. Look for the rain to continue through the day Thursday as the cold air begins to spill south. It will likely come to an end Thursday night before temperatures become cold enough to support any winter precipitation.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

It still looks like we will see mainly dry conditions from Friday through Sunday as some very cold air invades the area. Look for lots of clouds during this time. By the end of the weekend, daytime highs will retreat to the low to middle 30s. Overnight lows will dip from the middle teens north to the low 20s south. It now appears as if our coldest morning will be Tuesday morning when lows over most of the area will dip into the teens. The last time that Shreveport dipped into the teens was January 18, 2018.

With the cold air in place, another disturbance will move across the area late Monday and Monday night. All models now indicate that some accumulation is looking promising. While it is early to project how much we could receive, we do have some decent agreement within the models. That being said, one to three inches of snow could be a reasonable expectation. Obviously, with the event still nearly a week away, you should expect some changes in the outlook.

We will see a slow warming trend as we head through the rest of next week. By the end of next week, highs will likely return to the 50s and eventually the 60s. Overnight lows should return to the 30s and 40s. See the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren