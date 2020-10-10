Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Live update: Hurricane Delta moving NNE through Louisiana; could bring several more inches of rain and 50 mph gusts to part of the ArkLaTex

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

8:30 pm Friday Hurricane Delta live update:

Hurricane Delta made landfall earlier this evening over the Southwest Louisiana coast near Creole, LA. The storm continues to weaken now that the center has moved inland. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 85 mph. We will see two main concerns over mainly the southeastern quarter of the ArkLaTex. The first will be Flash Flooding. Radar indicates that two to over three inches of rain has already fallen over mainly Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes. So far there have been no reports of flash flooding but that could change as several more inches of rain will be possible in these areas. The second concern will be wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph later this evening through about 3 am Saturday morning. See the details on these possible impacts in the loop below.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Pinpoint Doppler SOUTH

We should see conditions improve starting very late tonight through Saturday morning. Any leftover rain will quickly end Saturday morning. We will then see some sunshine return Saturday afternoon. It will stay rather windy Saturday with a NW wind of 10 to 20 mph.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

