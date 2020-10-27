Live Update: Hurricane Zeta to move well east of the ArkLaTex as upper-level disturbance brings a chance for heavy rain Wednesday

An upper-level disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex in the next few days and will bring a chance for some heavy rain that will begin Tuesday night, reach its peak Wednesday and then end Wednesday night. Models indicate that we could see anywhere from one to three inches of rain during time with the heaviest rain falling over the northwestern half of the area closer to the path of the low.

Live Weather Update Monday 8:30 pm

This disturbance will also be responsible for pushing Hurricane Zeta far enough to the east that we likely will not experience any significant impacts from the storm. Zeta will likely make landfall Wednesday evening over the SE Louisiana coast and then continue to move northeast. You can see the latest forecasts and possible regional impacts from the storm below:

In the wake of these disturbances, sunshine will return Thursday. Daytime temperatures will begin to warm up and nighttime temperatures will cool down due to the lack of clouds. Highs will eventually return to the 70s. Lows will dip well into the 40s. It appears that this quiet weather pattern will continue through next week and possibly the next two weeks. Check out the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook Below.