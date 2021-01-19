Live update: Light rain continues to decrease with lots more on the way in the week ahead

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a cloudy and rainy day for most of the ArkLaTex. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures haven’t changed much as most of the area has stayed in the low to middle 50s. The cold front responsible for today’s rain will weaken and we will likely see the rainfall decrease Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay above normal Tuesday night with lows in the low to middle 40s. Thanks to plenty of clouds Wednesday and a very slight chance for rain, highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the 50s for most of the area with a few low 60s over the southern edge of the area.

We continue to watch an upper-level disturbance over the SW US that will weaken as it approaches and moves near our area Thursday and Friday. As this system approaches, we will likely see rain increase as warmer air displaces the cooler air that we currently have in place. We will likely see a decent amount of rain during this period although thunder is looking unlikely. Highs should return to the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will warm to the 50s.

We will likely take a break from the rain Saturday as we await a second disturbance to approach. This disturbance will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday through Monday night. Some of the heaviest rain that we will see during the week ahead will likely fall during this period. As of right now, the severe weather risk is looking rather low but we will need to keep an eye on it.

Not counting today’s rain, it appears that pretty much all of the area will receive more than two inches of rain. It is quite possible that we could see totals of over four inches over much of the area from now through Monday night. Despite the rain, we will see some rather mild temperatures this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Minus a slight chance for rain next Wednesday, much of next week is looking mild and dry. See the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren