Live update: Light snow/sleet falling over the north part of the ArkLaTex

Live weather update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Rain continues to fall over much of the ArkLaTex. We have seen a change to light snow over the northern edge of the area where a light dusting has accumulated on grassy and exposed surfaces. This activity will gradually end in the next several hours. Tuesday night will also be another cold night with lows ranging from the low 30s north to the middle 30s south. Thanks to the clouds and a breezy northwesterly wind, daytime highs will stay below normal in the low to middle 40s.

The clouds will finally depart Wednesday night setting up the coldest night of the week. Overnight lows Wednesday night will dip into the mid to upper 20s. A warming trend will begin Thursday thanks to lots of sunshine. Look for daytime highs to return to the low to middle 50s. That sunshine will stick around for most of Friday with highs Friday afternoon in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another weak disturbance will bring a threat of rain Friday night into Saturday. Models are in good agreement that we likely won’t see much rain from this system. Rain totals from our current system and the Saturday system will probably be less than ½” for all of the area. Despite the clouds and rain potential Saturday, temperatures will stay slightly above normal with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunshine will then return Sunday and will stick around through next Tuesday. The warming trend will resume with highs warming to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s. It still appears that a third disturbance could bring some light rain by next Wednesday. This rain will end next Wednesday night or Christmas Eve morning. Sunshine should return for Christmas Day with cooler temperatures returning. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

