Live update: Minus some rain Saturday, the next week and a half look dry and pleasant

Live weather update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

A weak front moved through most of the ArkLaTex Tuesday and bring lots of clouds and a little rain. The rain has ended and the clouds are beginning to decrease over much of the area. Look for sunshine to return Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s after lows in the 40s and 50s.

The dry weather will stick around until another weak disturbance moves through Saturday. Some thunder will be possible over the northern part of the area, but rain amounts are once again looking light for most of us.

Once this system clears, we will settle back into a dry and pleasant pattern next week. Cooler air will move in to begin the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will then warm back to the 70s for the last half of the week. We will likely see plenty of sunshine into next weekend.

The longer-range weather picture shows that our next chance for rain will return by the end of next weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for that Sunday and Monday. It is possible that we could see more rain for Thanksgiving Day. See tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook above.