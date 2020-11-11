Your Local Election Headquarters
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Live update: Minus some rain Saturday, the next week and a half look dry and pleasant

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Live weather update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

A weak front moved through most of the ArkLaTex Tuesday and bring lots of clouds and a little rain. The rain has ended and the clouds are beginning to decrease over much of the area. Look for sunshine to return Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s after lows in the 40s and 50s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The dry weather will stick around until another weak disturbance moves through Saturday. Some thunder will be possible over the northern part of the area, but rain amounts are once again looking light for most of us.

Once this system clears, we will settle back into a dry and pleasant pattern next week. Cooler air will move in to begin the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will then warm back to the 70s for the last half of the week. We will likely see plenty of sunshine into next weekend.

The longer-range weather picture shows that our next chance for rain will return by the end of next weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for that Sunday and Monday. It is possible that we could see more rain for Thanksgiving Day. See tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss