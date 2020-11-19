Live update: More clouds will begin mixing with the sunshine; three disturbance possible Thanksgiving week

Live weather udpate Wed 8:30 pm:

Today marked the fourth consecutive day of sunshine around the ArkLaTex. We will see another day of sunshine Thursday before more clouds begin to develop for Friday and Saturday. Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until a cold front moves through the are Sunday. As of right now, it appears that the rain will be relatively light and will likely hold off until Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s front is the first of three potential disturbances that could bring rain to our area during the week of Thanksgiving. The second disturbance will bring another good chance for some rain Tuesday. This rain is also looking to be rather light. We will be between disturbances for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day as weak upper-level high pressure moves into the region. Most models how another chance for rain could return to the area next Friday.

Next week will begin with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We will likely return to the upper 60s and 70s for Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, and Friday. Another minor cooldown will then return to our area next weekend. Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook shows that a fourth disturbance could bring rain to our area by the end of the two week period. See all the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.