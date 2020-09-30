Live update: Normal temperatures return briefly Wednesday as the sunshine sticks around

Tuesday was a gorgeous weather day around the ArkLaTex with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It still appears that the combination of sunshine and a southwest wind will heat temperatures in the low to middle 80s Wednesday. That warm-up will come to an end Thursday as another surge of cooler air begins to enter the area.

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

High temperatures will likely return to the 70s for the rest of the week as we await the arrival of our next disturbance that could bring a little bit of rain Sunday. Once that system clears, we will then settle into another potentially extended period of dry weather.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook shows the continuation of the warm and mainly dry weather pattern. It looks like October is going to get off to a rather warm and dry start.