Live update: Our very warm and rather dry weather pattern will continue; the tropics are about to get busier

8:30 pm Monday live update:

It looks like we will be stuck in the same weather pattern for the next several days. The disturbance that once promised to bring a nice cool down for our area is now dropping snow in the Rockies. It will move too far to our north to bring us much of a temperature drop.

Rainfall chances for the next several days will stay very small. We might see a slight increase in our rain chances by the end of the weekend. It looks like we won’t see any significant cool snaps for the next few weeks. I will have the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

I will also discuss why the approaching peak of the hurricane season that will likely live up to its billing in the next week. I will show you one model that shows a possible hurricane moving into the Gulf later this month.

