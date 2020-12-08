Live update: Pleasant temperatures return thanks to sunshine, cooler air returns after a likely rain Friday

Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring

Weather

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a sunny and mild day around the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs climbed into the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for the warm-up to continue over the next few days along with the sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the low to middle 60s Tuesday and should soar into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next rain maker will arrive Friday bring the potential for some heavy rain. The rain will likely end Friday night setting the stage for a mainly dry and cooler weekend. Models continue to show that most of the area could receive more than an inch of rain from Friday’s disturbance.

Temperatures will return to normal this weekend and much of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another disturbance could bring more rain by the middle of next week. Overnight lows next week will likely be well above normal in the 40s for much of the area. Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook shows that this could continue into the following weekend. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

