Live update: Quiet weather for most of the ArkLaTex until the weekend; an early view of Thanksgiving week

Live weather update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Thanks to wall to wall sunshine around the ArkLaTex Wednesday, temperatures once again soared well into the 70s. Loof for a chilly night Wednesday night as temperatures will dip into the 40s across the entire area. Most of the area will see a mostly sunny sky Thursday. A few clouds will stream across the northern part of the area. It is possible that we could see some light rain over parts of NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK Thursday night. Sunshine should return to most of the area Friday after a bit of a cloudy start.

Another cold front will invade the ArkLaTex this weekend. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with a chance for a few showers mainly over the northern half of the area during the morning. The cold front will move through Saturday night and bring a quick round of mainly light rain. That rain will move out of the area Sunday morning. We will likely end Sunday with lots of sunshine.

A dry and pleasant weather pattern will settle in for all of next week. Highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. We could see another round of rain move in by the end of next weekend. It appears that a stronger disturbance will move in the Wednesday before Thanksgiving bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms. As of right now, it appears that we should dry out in time for Thanksgiving Day. See the latest Two Week Weather Outlook below.

